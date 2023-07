Visitation will be held at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Visitation will also be held at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, MN, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 10 AM until services at 11 AM. Burial at Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway.