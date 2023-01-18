COON VALLEY — Mary J. Marquardt, 80, of Coon Valley died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. Rev. Joe Richards will officiate with burial in the Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.