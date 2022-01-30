LA CROSSE — Mary Jane Bess, 89, of La Crosse, WI, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Bluffview Memory Care. She was born in rural La Crosse County on May 14, 1932, to Frank and Carrie (Exley) Moore.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Mary Jane’s memory. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.