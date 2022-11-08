Mary Jane Goyette, 74, of Onalaska/Holmen, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1500 Sand Lake Rd., Holmen, WI with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. There will also be visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.