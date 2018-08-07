MIDLAND, Texas/BROWNSVILLE, Minn. — Mary Jane Scott, 95, of Midland and formerly of Brownsville passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Midland.
She is survived by two children, Barb (Ken) Wiese of Brownsville and Richard (Nancy) Scott of Midland; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Brownsville, with Deacon Bob Yearhat officiating. A reception will follow with refreshments in the Brownsville Community Center.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.