INDEPENDENCE—Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at RollingMeadows Memory Care Center in Strum. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, with a prayer service followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mary Jo requested memorials which will be donated to S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Parochial School. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.