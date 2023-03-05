Mary Jo Thul Skemp, Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, 61, of Mendota Heights, died suddenly on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Charlie; sons: Ben (Brittany), Sam (Mari); daughter, Laura; grandchildren: Corinne, Colin, and Quin, and siblings: Pat Kruger (Dick), Jane Riba, John Thul, and Tom Thul (Jeff). Preceded in death by parents, Quintin and Mary Thul; brother, Richard Thul and nephews: Mark Kruger and Michael Thul.

Mary Jo was a loving and dedicated teacher for 38 years. She was a friend to many. Mary Jo loved to read, spend time outside, and care for her grandchildren. Our hearts are broken.

Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West Seventh St., St. Paul. Gathering of Friends 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Klecatsky and Sons West Chapel, 1051 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; and one hour prior to the Mass at church. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the I.S.D 197 Educational Foundation.