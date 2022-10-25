Mary “JoAnn” Hubley (Streich) passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond along with her parents: Joseph and Gladys Streich, her brother, Joseph “Pete” (Jane) Streich, and sister, Marjorie (Pete) Olson. Cherished by her children: Greg (Jennifer) Hubley, John Hubley, and Angela (Steve) Floyd. Adored grandmother to Cole, Matthew (Haley), Luke, Ty, Luke and Shannon Hubley, great-granddaughter, Haven Hubley, her special care givers, Hailey and Mackenzie, and many nieces and nephews.

JoAnn was born on March 31, 1934 in the small island resort town of Minocqua, Wisconsin. She graduated from Minocqua High School in 1952 and while she liked to avoid the subject, was voted Miss Minocqua in 1954. She went on to Wisconsin State college at LaCrosse where she was a member of the synchronized swim team and later a coach. She graduated with a B.A. in English and Physical Education in 1956 and soon after, she married her college sweetheart. They picked up and moved to Houston, MN where she taught high school English and Physical Education before concentrating on raising her family.

JoAnn’s faith helped shape the kind, and caring person she was. She and Ray were devout members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen, WI for many years.

JoAnn was a skilled bridge player, she enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, sharing stories and coffee with her friends at Barnes & Noble, All My Children, and we cannot forget her beloved Green Bay Packers.

Visitation and funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen, WI 54636.

Visitation Saturday, October 29th at 9:30 A.M. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimers Association, 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.