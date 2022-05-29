LA CROSSE, Wis. — Mary Joanne (Cooley) Key passed away at Cass Street Assisted Living on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Mary was born November 30, 1930, in Fennimore, Wis., to Wes I. Cooley and Mary J. Johns. Mary graduated from Fennimore High School in 1948. On September 13, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lyle D. Key at Fennimore Lutheran Church. They moved to La Crosse, Wis., after their marriage. She spent the rest of her life in La Crosse. Mary loved playing bridge, visiting friends, and traveling. She was also an avid golfer, winning several local amateur tournaments. She made six trips to Europe and visited Egypt. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lyle, in 1992.

Mary is survived by three children: Jeffrey (Pamela) Key of Holmen, Wis., Sandra (Russel) Staerkel of Oak Creek, Wis., and Luann (Mark) Piazza of Rochester, Minn.; six grandchildren: Ryan (Stacey) and Scott (Stephanie) Key of Woodbury, Minn., Jonah (Misty) Staerkel of Kansas City, Mo., Megan Staerkel of Oak Creek, Wis., Wade (Amy) Piazza of Rochester, Minn., and Steven (Megan) Piazza of Marshfield, Wis.; 10 great-grandchildren: Anna, Cameron, Ava, and Max Key, Jacoby and Addison Staerkel, and Logan, Evan, Oliver, and Mason Piazza.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mark Kvale will officiate. Masks will be required at the church. Memorials may be given to the Coulee Region Humane Society at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/couleehumane. An online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.