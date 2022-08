CALEDONIA, Minn. — Mary Joyce (Gerzmehle) Pieper, 74, of Caledonia, Minn., died at her home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.