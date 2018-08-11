Mary Joyce Schrabeck, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, with her family at her side.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, George; one son, Cass (Peggy) Schrabeck; four daughters, Theresa (Steve) Coady, Connie (Dennis) Osegard, Paula (Kent Swan) Schrabeck and Barb (Pete) Thurmes; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, David (Arlene) Kohlwey; sister, Rita (Kent) Knutson; sisters-in-law, Elaine Kohlwey and Bev Kohlwey; plus many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife and mother and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Kohlwey; her mother, Katherine Kohlwey; her brothers, Tom, Paul and James Kohlwey; her sisters, Kathleen Darling, Caroline Sloggy and Dorothy Fisher.
Mary was an accomplished bridge player and attained her life Masters in Bridge from the American contract Bridge League and the La Crosse Duplicate Bridge Club. She had many good friends who partnered with her at Bridge. She loved her charity organizations and giving back. She was a real estate agent and owned and operated with her husband, George, several businesses including land development. She was instrumental in the founding of The Marble Shop, a family-owned and -operated business in Onalaska, now for 35 years.
Mary was also known as a great negotiator; nobody could find a bargain like she could.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Holy Trinity Church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Father Rick Roberts will officiate.
In lieu of donations, please give to the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, thank you.