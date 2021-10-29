Mary K. Bernhardt

TOMAH—Mary K. Bernhardt, age 93, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. She was born May 16, 1928, to Lee and Anna (St. Cyr) Deer in Nebraska.

Mary worked at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah for over 30 years. She was united in marriage to Bruce Bernhardt on July 8, 1972. Mary was a woman of great faith, together she and Bruce watched Jimmy Swaggart every Sunday.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children: Robert Rockman and Deanna DeMarrias; grandson, Christopher (wife, Tiffani) and great-grandchildren: Phoenix, Priscilla, Elizabeth and Kyson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.