Mary Katherine (Fried) Bendel

Mary Katherine (Fried) Bendel, 91, of La Crosse, WI., passed away at her daughter’s home on Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was born on October 17, 1930 in La Crosse, to George and Florence (Kubiak) Fried. Mary married Jerold F. “Jerry” Bendel on July 16, 1949, at the parsonage of St. James Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Mary was a graduate of Logan High School Class of 1948. In her earlier years, she worked for the Auto Lite Plant on the Northside of La Crosse. While raising her family, Mary was a stay-at-home mom for many years. Later she went back to work as a sales associate for the K-Mart Corpo-ration. Upon Jerry’s retirement, she took a work break; but upon Jerry’s passing in 1998, Mary went back to being a sales associate at Sears in Valley View Mall (working there into her 80’s). Mary was a long-time member of Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. She enjoyed gambling trips to the casino and watching the Green Bay Packers. She was the best mom, grandma, and great-grandma that any family could ever hope to have. She was truly our matriarch and pillar.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Cindy (Mike) Anderson of Rochester, MN, and Sally (Mike) Brenengen of La Crosse; her grandchildren: Scott (Jennifer) Anderson of Grimes, IA, Barry (Valarie) Brenengen of Brice Prairie, WI, Chris (Stacy) Anderson of Oronoco, MN, and Betsy (Mar-cel) Konter of Holmen, WI; and her great-grandchildren: Kati Anderson, Rylee Anderson, Grace Anderson, Ben Anderson, Savannah Konter, Kameron Konter, Khloe Konter, Parker Anderson, Cole Anderson, and McKenna Anderson.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry. She is also the last of five siblings and was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Allen, and three brothers: Richard “Dick” Fried, James “Jim” Fried, and John “Jack” Fried.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Visitation and service will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Committal in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, LaCrosse will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.