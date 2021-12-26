Mary Katherine Schaffer

HOKAH, Minn. — Mary Katherine (Sauer) Schaffer died peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Mary was born on February 28, 1928, to Joseph and Margaret (Hafner) Sauer.

Mary lived her entire life in Hokah, MN. Mary married Roy Schaffer on May 27, 1950. Together, they raised six children: Michael (Liz) Schaffer, Laraine (Bart) Gorman, Sandy (Al) Christman, Jean (John Oelke) Schaffer, Ed (Lori) Schaffer, and Jim (Joyce) Schaffer. Mary and Roy were further blessed with 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Mary had two brothers: Joseph (Jean) Sauer and Gerald (Carmen) Sauer; and one sister, Helen (Don) Lorenz. The Sauers were a very close family and raised their families together in a tight knit, loving, Christian environment. Mary will be remembered by all who knew her as a strong, patient, honest, and hard working woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, her siblings and their spouses, as well as Roy’s parents, siblings and spouses, three sons-in-law, and one step-grandson, Matthew Johnson.

Due to increasing concerns regarding the COVID situation, the family will be holding Mary’s burial and celebration of life at a later date. At this time, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to either St. Peter’s Catholic School in Hokah or to Crucifixion Catholic School in La Crescent, MN. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel, is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.