TREMPEALEAU—Mary Kathryn Simerson, 90, life-long resident of Trempealeau, passed away surrounded by her family on September 14, 2022 at the Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. She was born August 15, 1932 to Dominic and Margaret (Sullivan) Jessessky.

She graduated from Healy Memorial High School in Trempealeau in 1950 and attended Alma Normal School with her Teacher’s Training Degree. Her first full-time teaching position was in Braddock, ND with her eldest sister Helen. She later married, had her family and when her marriage ended, she worked hard to raise her family alone and find ways to provide for her family. She worked as a photo retoucher and freelanced from home in order to be home with her kids while they were in school.

She was a loving mother, devoted to God and her Catholic faith, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her cats, dogs, garden and her home.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Julie), Joe, Peggy (Craig Carson) Simerson, Rose (Dale) Schlieman; grandchildren: Karly (Chris) , Casey (Michael), Jess (Chris), Jake, Rachel (Ryan), Mariah (Lucas), Laura, Isabelle and Ray; great-grandchildren: Kulley, Christopher, Cotter, Sofia, Damara, Malik, Kenna, Dom, Willo, Lucy and Hank; and great-great-grandson, Jackson. She is preceded by her parents; sisters: Helen (Gerald) Enters, Elizabeth “Betty” (Peter) Knepper, Margaret (Lyle) Severson and brother, Daniel. Also preceded by her youngest son, John, who left too soon.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Coulee Region Cremation Group and Funeral Home is assisting the family.