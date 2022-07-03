 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary L. Borkowski

WITOKA, Minn. — Mary L. Borkowski, age 88, of Witoka, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

