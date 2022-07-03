WITOKA, Minn. — Mary L. Borkowski, age 88, of Witoka, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
