A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate, with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church on Wednesday.