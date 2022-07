DE SOTO—Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf, age 60, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband, Kirk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Retreat Sportsman’s Club, Retreat, WI. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com