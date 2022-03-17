Mary L. McMahon

LACROSSE—Mary L. McMahon, 82, of La Crosse, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. She was born on October 19, 1939 to Marvin and Verna (Buchholz) Hageness.

Mary married Robert McMahon on March 5, 1960. She babysat for many neighbors kids, and enjoyed that very much.

She worked at Sears in downtown La Crosse and was excited when Sears moved to the Valley View Mall. She was so excited to be working in the mall and remained there for 20 plus years. She was very active in her church (St. Paul’s Lutheran, La Crosse). She loved spending time up north and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children: Larry (Julie) McMahon, Pat (Kim) McMahon, Lynne (Marc Volden) McMahon, Brenda (Brian) Miller, and Brian (Becky Chambless) McMahon; one sister, one brother; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert on July 13, 2021; parents; and younger sister.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse, with Reverend Mark Bartusch officiating. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.