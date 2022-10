LA CROSSE — Mary Lea Yeomans, 83, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.