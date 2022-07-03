Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, age 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. On April 18, 1980 she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wis. In 1986, Mary began working for the Rockland post office as PMR (Postmaster Relief). In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the Postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.

Retirement led Mary to her second career creating jewelry and running her own business, Hagstone Jewelry. Creative and talented, Mary enjoyed galavanting about the state and attending craft fairs with her friend Stacy.

Mary was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. Holidays were her favorite time, especially Halloween. Mary loved all things spooky, and her house was always decorated with an elaborate yearly theme. Pumpkin carving with “Mimi” was an annual event with her precious granddaughters, Lila and Macy. Mary also enjoyed family “floating” in the summer, tubing down the Kickapoo River. Mimi supplied the best snacks and candy.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Bill, of 42 years; children: Greg (Julie) Johnson of Hillsboro and Katie (Elijah) Kennedy of West Jordan, Utah; two grandchildren: Lila and Macy Johnson; one sister, Meg (Joseph) Buchner of Ferryville and their children: Lane, Vincent and Silas Buchner; special cousin, Pam (Tom) Marion of Eagle River, Wis.; and numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Harald Bringsjord presiding.

