Mary Lou Hazelton passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, after an extended illness.

A visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, 1476 W. Broadway, Winona.