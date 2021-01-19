Mary Lou (Thomas) Cornell

Mary grew up on La Crosse's North Side and graduated from Logan High School. Her first job was at Ellickson's Studios and her first car was a Volkswagen Beetle. If there was anything that Mary appreciated, it was good work and safe driving. She worked many years for local union offices, at the La Crosse Labor Temple. She had a love for nature and the outdoors. She made homes in the Trempealeau River Bottoms and The Black River State Forest, where she loved spending time with family, friends, birds, and bears. She truly enjoyed keeping her mind busy with crossword puzzles and games on her phone. Those who knew her best will always remember her Surprise Egg Pie.