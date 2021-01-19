Mary Lou (Thomas) Cornell
PRAY, Wis. -- Mary Lou (Thomas) Cornell, 82, of Pray passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Mary was born May 24, 1938, in La Crosse, to Frank and Olga (Marunda) Thomas. She married William Cornell, March 1, 1974.
In her life on earth, Mary had a strong Christian faith and was assured she would be welcomed into the kingdom of heaven.
Mary grew up on La Crosse's North Side and graduated from Logan High School. Her first job was at Ellickson's Studios and her first car was a Volkswagen Beetle. If there was anything that Mary appreciated, it was good work and safe driving. She worked many years for local union offices, at the La Crosse Labor Temple. She had a love for nature and the outdoors. She made homes in the Trempealeau River Bottoms and The Black River State Forest, where she loved spending time with family, friends, birds, and bears. She truly enjoyed keeping her mind busy with crossword puzzles and games on her phone. Those who knew her best will always remember her Surprise Egg Pie.
Mary is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Cornell; her children, son, Tom Wuttke and daughters, Karla (Michael Etrheim) Bright, Pat (Rich Moilien) Wuttke, and Karen Cornell; grandchildren, Chelsea (Troy) Moten, Bethany Bright (Matt Gaworski), Jenna (Michael) Nissalke, Patty (Mike Hakala) Wuttke, Ryan Wuttke, Jacob Wuttke, Susan (Joel) Kabacinski, Nicholas (Laura) Glover, Peter (Jared) Berger, Mary Novak, William (Emily) Cornell III; great-grandchildren, Elsie, Brenten, Michael, Caleb, Emmalee Ann, Chase, Kaden, Killian, Alexander, Lucy, Kiki, and Andrew; and, her sister, Ella Stoker; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Gerald, Eldon, and James; and sister, Louise Black; stepson, William (Billy) Cornell II; in-laws, Miles and Dorothy Cornell; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Baker; and, a great-granddaughter, Elise Marie.
ards and remembrances may be sent to Karla Bright, 1477 Green Bay St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.
or those who wish to contribute to her memory, memorials can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital; or Shriners Hospitals for Children; or memorials of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.