Mary Louise Bastian

Mary Louise Bastian

Mary Louise Bastian, 93, died Friday evening, December 2, in La Crosse. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Hellberg of Hurricane, Utah, and Beth (Darin) Allred of Pasco, Washington, a son, Larry Bastian, from La Crosse, and five grandchildren.

A viewing for friends and family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Onalaska, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

