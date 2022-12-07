Mary Louise Bastian, 93, died Friday evening, December 2, in La Crosse. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Hellberg of Hurricane, Utah, and Beth (Darin) Allred of Pasco, Washington, a son, Larry Bastian, from La Crosse, and five grandchildren.

A viewing for friends and family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Onalaska, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.