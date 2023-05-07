Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven J. Kachel will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Luncheon will follow Mass at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where she will lie in rest next to her husband, Bud, her mother, Anna, Jim and Bernice, and their grandnephew, Tim.