LA CROSSE—Mary Louise (Maisie) Sciborski, 99, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven J. Kachel will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the church. Luncheon will follow Mass at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, where she will lie in rest next to her husband Bud, her mother Anna, Jim and Bernice, and her grandnephew Tim. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave online condolences please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.