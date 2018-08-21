ONALASKA/WASECA, Minn. — Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Sahlstrom, 90, of Onalaska and formerly of Waseca passed away at her home Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Mary Lou was born March 16, 1928, in Kanpur, India, the daughter of Presbyterian missionaries, the Reverend Reginald and Laura (Dukes) Louch. She spent her childhood in India and attended Woodstock International School in Mussoorie, a hill station in the foothills of the Himalaya Mountains. At the age of 16, she came to the U.S. for health reasons, accompanied by her mother, temporarily. She finished high school in Wooster, Ohio, and received her bachelor of arts degree from Wooster College with a major in English and a minor in biology in 1950.
Mary Lou married Howard Sahlstrom Jan. 28, 1951, in Wooster. They then moved to Waseca, where Howard took a position as an accountant for E.F. Johnson Co. Mary Lou worked as a social worker with the Waseca County Nurse. While raising her family, she served as the cherub and junior choirs director and chair of the Christian Education committee at First Congregational Church. She also served on the Waseca School Board from 1973 to 1982. Mary Lou started the Meals on Wheels program in Waseca and served as director for many years. She coordinated the annual UNICEF fund drive and volunteered at the Waseca Art Center. She was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca. Mary Lou moved to Onalaska three years ago to be closer to family.
Mary Lou is survived by a daughter, Laura (Roger) Clark of Minneapolis; a son, Thomas (Cindy) Sahlstrom of West Salem; and two grandsons, Andrew (Erin) Sahlstrom and their daughter, Rylee of Holmen and Kyle Sahlstrom of Maui, Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, Nov. 1, 1989; and two brothers, Charles and Arthur Louch.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Mary Lou will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca, with the Rev. Robert Hunter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary Lou’s memory to Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org, or the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota at www.chlss.org.
