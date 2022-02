A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place at the Catholic cemetery following the celebration. To view her full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com.