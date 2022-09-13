Mary Lucille Schmitz, 83, of Richland Center and formerly of Muscoda, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village. Mary was born on September 3, 1939, to Lester and Belinda (Severson) Bowen. She was raised on a farm in La Crosse County. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, LaVerne Schmitz on July 26, 1958, and together they moved to Richland County and raised their four children.

Mary was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Mary loved to knit. She was an excellent cook and baker, card player, and enjoyed reading. Mary worked and retired from Rockwell after 23 years and seven months. She enjoyed taking trips to Missouri to watch Box Car Willie and Danny O’Donnell. Mary loved listening and dancing to Polka music.

Mary is survived by her children: Barb (Dan) Fish of Lone Rock, Michael (Pamela) of Muscoda, Kenneth (Kathy) of Oxford Junction, IA, Daniel (Karen) of McGregor, IA; sister: Nora Ruecheim; sisters-in-law: Lorane Kruger, Delores Bowen; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband LaVerne, parents: Lester and Belinda Bowen; mother and father-in-law: Peter and Eleanor Schmitz, brother Robert Bowen, brothers-in-law: Willie Ruecheim, Willard Schmitz, Loyd Rodenburg, Bud Krueger; sisters-in-law: Janis Rodenburg, Delores Rodenburg, daughter-in-law, Trudy Schmitz, grandson Jeremy Schmitz, granddaughter Traci Schmitz, and son-in-law Harlen Fish.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Sextonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Prattfuneralservice.com.