DE SOTO—Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf, age 60, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband Kirk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer.

Mary was born on September 24, 1961 in La Crosse, WI, to Vernon “Brady” and Marie (Dybvig) Harding. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1979 and attended college through WTC. Mary married her husband, Kirk, in 1986 and became an excellent farm wife. Mary was employed by G. Helieman Brewing Co., Coulee Children’s Center and worked the majority of her career at Gundersen Health System. Mary enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, shopping, craft fairs and so much more. But above all, she enjoyed being “Grammie” the most. As a mother and wife, she was generous, loving and kind. We will always remember her contagious smile. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband, Kirk; son, Brandon (Keri) Ghelf of De Soto, WI; daughters: Melissa (Dan) Mohn of Lansing, IA, and Jenny (Mike) Ballwahn of Victory, WI; beloved grandchildren: Keagan, Ellie, Hattie, Blair, Kamryn and Hope; sisters: Peggy Duncan of Viroqua, WI, Diane (Dennis) Brown of Richland Center, WI; brothers: Brady (Bonne) Harding of Henderson, NV, Mike (Angela) Harding of Littleton, CO, and John (Nickol) Burmeister of Freemont, WI; brother-in-law, Jon Nasseth of De Soto, WI; sisters-in-law: Tracey (Larry) Ames of De Soto, WI, and Wende Ghelf of De Soto, WI; and many nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Vernon “Brady” and Marie Harding; father and mother-in-law: Wayne and Mary (Myhre) Ghelf; sisters: Pamela Nasseth and Christine Harding; and brothers-in-law: Bob Duncan and Paul Ingles.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the De Soto Lutheran Church, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. led by Rev. Lori Kleppe. Burial will follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with her services.

We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman, beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A special thank you to Dr. Harmon and the entire Oncology and Hospice staff at Gundersen Health System. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com