 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf

Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf

DE SOTO—Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf, age 60, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband Kirk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the De Soto Lutheran Church, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. led by Rev. Lori Kleppe. Burial will follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI.

A Celebration of Mary’ s Life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News