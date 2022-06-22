DE SOTO—Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf, age 60, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband Kirk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the De Soto Lutheran Church, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. led by Rev. Lori Kleppe. Burial will follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI.

A Celebration of Mary’ s Life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com