LA CROSSE, Wis. — Mary M. Rotering, age 75, of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. A full obituary will follow. An online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.