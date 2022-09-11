Mary M. Singleton

CAMP DOUGLAS — Mary Marjorie (McNeill) Singleton passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Tomah, at Liberty Village with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born in Burley Idaho on April 30, 1927, to Verne Melville and Jane (Dickerson) McNeill. Mary graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. Mary attended the University of Madison where she met and married her husband John Douglas Singleton. They settled in his hometown of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin where he ran his families General Store and delivered Rural Route Mail. Mary taught art for children in New Lisbon and Tomah, Wisconsin, where she made learning fun.

Mary spent most of her life in Camp Douglas where she developed art in a folk-art style all her own. The Lang Company discovered her paintings and published a long line of everything from periodical covers to cards, calendars, coffee cups and puzzles. Her love of travel enabled her to explore France, England and Scotland as well as Bora Bora. She loved decorating her home in Camp Douglas and collected antiques, French Quimper and vintage toys. Always creative, she spent her senior years hooking rugs and pillow covers in the traditional rug hooking style.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Douglas Singleton; both parents, Verne Melville and Jane (Dickerson McNeill) Hupp; both brothers: Robert Verne and James Edward McNeill.

She is survived by her four children, sons: John Douglas Singleton (Claudia) and Robert James Singleton (Cindy), daughters: Elizabeth Singleton Boltik (John) and Susan Singleton Alexander (Jamie); one sister, Nancy (McNeill) Raufman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, in the Camp Douglas cemetery. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.