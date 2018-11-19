WAUTOMA, Wis. — Mary Grayce Madden, 78, of Wautoma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
She was born Nov. 6, 1940, to Cecil and Hazel (Honish) Walcup. Following high school, Mary went on to receive her teaching certificate. She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee. Mary was a Fulbright scholar and spent a year studying abroad in France.
Mary met Jim Madden in Elroy, Wis., and they were married after he came back from serving with the U.S. Army in Germany.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, David (Cristine) Madden of Sussex, Wis., John (Christine) Madden of Sauk City, Wis., and Christopher (Anna) Madden of Elroy; grandchildren, Keltie and Rylinn; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Hazel; and a son, James; and a brother, James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Indian Creek. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.