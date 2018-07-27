Mary “Maggie” Radebaugh, 92, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Marinuka Manor Healthcare Facility in Galesville.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Michael) Connors; grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Elliott, Ryan (Katie) Connors; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Holmen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Marinuka Manor. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.