Mary Margaret Cinquegrana, age 72, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, after a valiant, two-year battle against pancreatic cancer.

Mary was born on Nov. 29, 1950. She was the first-born child of Vincent Ernest and Marie Loretta (McDonald) Cinquegrana in Chippewa Falls. Mary led her five siblings on the journey of life. She attended St. Charles Catholic Grade School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. She attended The College of St. Catherine (currently the University of St. Catherine) in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.

For most of her life, Mary was employed at 3M corporation in Woodbury, Minnesota, as a transportation specialist. At her retirement in 2015, Mary was commended for her exceptional work ethic, ability to streamline processes and her friendly, considerate demeanor.

Mary spent much of her free time as a teenager and adult tending, training and riding horses. Mary adored these beautiful animals. She competed in dressage, which involves the execution of precise movements by a trained horse in response to barely perceptible signals from its rider. Mary often said she was blessed to be trained by her friend, Mykola Pawlenko, who was internationally recognized in the sport.

When it came to media, Mary preferred the early years of television. Mary followed the voyages of the crew of the Starship USS Enterprise in Star Trek, the mysteries of Perry Mason and Alfred Hitchcock, the humor of Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball, and the mental stimulation of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Mary will forever be remembered by her family and friends as a joyful, loyal and Christ-like woman. She endeared all people to herself because she laughed from the bottom of her soul, listened with intent and loved even the unlovable. Most of all, she prayed for everyone, friends, family and foes alike.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings: Vincent Jr., Michaela Angela (Micky) Sitzman and Micky’s husband, Rick, Theresa and Christopher and her stepmother, Clearice.

Mary leaves behind her brother, Peter Cinquegrana; nephew, Tristan (Emily) Cinquegrana and their children: Lydia and Caden; her niece, Elise Sitzman; and numerous cousins with whom she grew up.

A Mass of the resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Brandon Guenther officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Inurnment will be at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.

For those unable to attend, a recording of the funeral will be available to view at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/mary-cinquegrana.

In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that you consider a donation to Best Christmas Ever at bcemovement.kindful.com/2023-bce-families/best-christmas-ever-florida or McDonell Area Catholic Schools at www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.