LA CROSSE — Mary Margaret Covey, age 86, of La Crosse, Wis., went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Services will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitations will be on Friday evening, March 3, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.