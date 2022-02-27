 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Margaret (Mellick) Jenks

LA CROSSE — Mary Margaret (Mellick) Jenks, 76, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For a complete obituary and to give online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

