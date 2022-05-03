Mary Margaret Rotering, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Lakeview Health Center with her daughter and son-in-law by her side from congestive heart failure and complications of dementia. She was born in La Crosse on July 21, 1946, to Genevieve (Hess) and Ralph Mattison and grew up in an extended family home. Mary attended St. Joseph Cathedral grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1964. She earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from UW-La Crosse, associate’s degree in nursing from WWTC and her BSN from Viterbo University.

Mary met the love of her life, Kent Rotering, “the boy next door” and they were married at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman April 20, 1968. They had one daughter, Angeline “Angie,” in October 1972. Mary was a wonderful wife and mother, and she adored Kent and Angie more than anything.

Two of her most cherished experiences as a teenager were campaigning for John F. Kennedy and interning in Washington, D.C., for Senator Ted Kennedy. Although she loved politics, she found her true passion as a psychiatric nurse. Her career began at Lakeview in West Salem, and in 1976, she started with La Crosse County Human Services. Mary took pride in helping develop the Community Support Program, providing quality compassionate care for chronically mentally ill clients in the community. She became the Mental Health Nursing Supervisor with Clinical Services and remained with the county until retiring in 2007.

Mary was an avid genealogist. She traced the family roots back to Luxembourg, Germany, Norway and Switzerland and loved traveling across the U.S. and Europe. Her two favorite places to visit were Germany and Norway. She collected angels, loved decorating for Christmas, shopping, cake decorating and spending time with family and friends. She and Kent naturally made others feel like they were part of the family. They were host parents to many students from UW-L through the International Student Program, and Mary became known as an “American Mom” to students and family alike. The Luxembourg American Society was also very near and dear to her heart. Although Mary’s vision declined over the years, she never stopped seeing the beauty in the world.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Scott) Rhodes of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin; her mother-in-law, Rosemary Rotering of Buffalo City, Wisconsin; her special cousin, Donny Hanson of Duluth, Minnesota; many other cousins; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and Kent’s two brothers and sister. She also leaves behind many lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Health Center for providing exceptional care for Mary over the past months. And to all who helped and cared for Mary while she was at home. She will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St. in La Crosse. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse on Monday, May 9, 2022. There will also be visitation at the church at 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service. Entombment will be at the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. A luncheon will be held at the church after the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to various charities by the family in Mary’s name.

