CENTERVILLE — Mary Margaret Wagner, 93, of Centerville, Wisconsin, and formerly Dodge, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Onalaska Care Center, Onalaska, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Wisconsin. There will be visitation one hour before Mass.

Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.