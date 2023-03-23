HOLMEN—Mary Margaret Walter, 76, of Holmen, died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Northgate Care Center in Waukon, IA. She was born on August 27, 1946 in La Crosse to Leo and Bernice (Wilder) Heilman. Through all of the challenges in her life, Mary’s faith never wavered. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 35 years ago, which brought out the fighter in her. As long as she was able, Mary kept herself busy with lots of arts and crafts, always creating something for the ones she loved. As her physical abilities slipped away, she continued to shape her family’s lives, never leaving in doubt her love and support for them. Even with her passing, the memories of Mary’s unwavering faith and love for her family will continue to shape the lives of those closest to her.