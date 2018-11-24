HOLMEN — Mary I. McLellan, 86, Holmen died Nov. 20, 2018. at Brookdale/Clair Bridge Memory Care, surrounded by special friends.
Mary was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 8, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Dorothy (Ferguson) McLellan of Toronto, Ontario; a sister, Jean Flatman; and a nephew, Robert Flatman, of Timmins, Ontario.
Mary attended the University of Toronto, where she earned her physical education degree. She received her MS and PhD from the University of Iowa in 1963 and 1969, respectively. Mary taught at Silver Heights Collegiate High School in Winnipeg, Canada, University of Iowa and she was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (1963-1996). She developed and directed the UW-L undergraduate fitness and sports management programs until her retirement in 1996. While on the faculty at UW-L, Mary taught gymnastics, swimming, sport management, badminton, evaluation and numerous other activities. She served her profession on the national level as chair of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women-Gymnastics (AIAW), Chair of National Association of Girls and Women’s Sports Gymnastic (NAGWS), Symposium Director for the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges (NQWGJ), Board of Director for Judges Certification, Inc. She organized and directed numerous judging workshops in Wisconsin. She was the advisor to the UWL “Gymnastiques,” a rhythmical gymnastics performing group. She was inducted into the Wisconsin Gymnastic Hall of Fame in 2000 and was honored as the Oregon Judge of the Year in 1979-80
Mary also enjoyed symphony and was Conductor Wannabe for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra and was honored as patron of the year for the Borrego Springs, California Performing Arts Center.
Mary is survived by a niece, Janet Flatman (Jun Kim); three nieces, Julia, Jessica, Jenna; and one nephew, Justin of Timmins, Ontario; and longtime friend, Sandra Price, Holmen.
Services for Mary will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Well St, Onalaska. Visitation 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Service 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Gundersen Health System Hospice program or a charity of donor’s choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.