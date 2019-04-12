CHASEBURG — Mary Myhre, 94, of Chaseburg died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
Mary was born to Nick and Guida Clements in rural Viroqua, Aug. 16, 1924. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1942 and studied at what is now Western Technical College. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Chaseburg Co-op Creamery for many years until she retired. In late 1946, she met Roy Myhre at the Casino in downtown La Crosse and after a romance filled with dancing at the Avalon, they were married May 24, 1947. They raised their five children in Chaseburg and she resided there until moving to Bethany St. Joe in 2016. She, along with her husband, Roy, loved playing cards, boating and fishing on the Mississippi River and feeding and watching birds, especially hummingbirds, in their quiet home in Chaseburg. She enjoyed knitting afghan blankets and slippers for her family, who all still use the scrubbies and dish cloths she made later in her life. Family was very important to her and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her five children, David (Mary) of Madison, Wis., Diane Russell of Aurora, Ill., Jim (Bev) of La Crosse, Mike (Marlane) of La Crosse and Janet Litman of Onalaska; eight grandchildren, Dawn, Nicki, Michelle, Brett, Nathan, Andrew, Hannah and Jacob; and three great-grandchildren, Jessica, Addison and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; and two brothers, Russell and Kenneth.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. The Rev. Matt Marshall officiated with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the St. Mary’s Altar Society or the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund.