Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Edison Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Holmen. Pat will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, at a later date.