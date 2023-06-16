TOMAH—Mary Patricia (Sullivan) Mahr, 90 formerly of Kendall, passed away peacefully at Liberty Village in Tomah on June 4, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1933, to Clarence and Freda (Schaller) Sullivan at their home in Sparta, Wisconsin. Mary’s family moved to Kendall, where Mary completed her elementary and high school education at the Kendall School House. After graduating in 1951, Mary was united in marriage on January 9, 1954, to Robert Dean Mahr of Kendall. Their marriage lasted just two months shy of 67 years and ended due to Bob’s passing. Together, they raised four sons and one daughter and resided in the Kendall area most of their lives. Mary worked for the VA Medical Center for 35 years, retiring in 1988 ending her career as the Director of Human Resources. After retirement from the VA, Mary enjoyed working at the Bank of Kendall for the next 20 years, retiring in 2008 at the age of 75. Mary was active in the Kendall community participating in the Firettes, Kendall Snowmobile Club, Kendall Community Choir and volunteered time to the Kendall Grocery Coop Project. She was also an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, participating in the choir and served as Canter for many years. Mary had many hobbies which included baking, canning, sewing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and quilting. She made quilts for all of her children, taking the time to cut each square and personalizing the quilt for each one. Mary was an avid Packer and Brewer fan, rarely missing a game if it was on television.