TOMAH—Mary Ragen, 93 of Tomah passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Agape Acres. She was born on August 12, 1928, to John and Martha (Powers) Hein in Unity, WI.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Hybicki of Warrens; grandchildren: Craton (Dawn) Berryman of Green Bay and William (Donna) Berryman of Council Bluffs, IA, Caitlin Berryman and Connor Picard de Muller of Bellevue, NE; great- grandchildren: Todd (Callie) Graves, Justin (Rachel) Graves, Ian Berryman, Ethan Berryman and Ariel Berryman; great-great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Beckett, Brielle, and Oliver; her siblings: John (Delores) Hein of Muskego and Lois Heckmann of Bellevue, NE. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 315 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Kunz will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services.

