Mary Louise (Anderson) Sacia, 63, earned a halo to match her heart of gold Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
She was born Nov. 6, 1954, at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif.; during Mary’s early years, the family moved to Minneapolis, then Galesville and eventually settled in the Hardies Creek area. Mary graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in 1972 and married her Sunday school sweetheart June 12, 1976. The couple has farmed outside of Holmen ever since.
Her husband, Greg; her daughters, Amy (Chad) Mather and Megan (Dan) Ulrich; and the two most loved granddaughters in the world, Serene Mather and Rhette Ulrich, will miss her presence every moment of every day.
Spending time with family topped her list of favorites and her eyes lit up every time her granddaughters ran through her front door. Their eyes did the same. She loved going on adventures with her daughters, granddaughters and nieces, often seeking antique treasures to incorporate in décor, though “making memories” was the ultimate treasure. Holiday traditions like lefse making, Christmas shopping and cookie baking, were some of her favorite times. She cherished her annual family vacation, motorcycle trips with her husband, decorating, snowmobiling with family and friends, flower gardening, attending annual Amish school auctions, watching the Packers, and—above all else—helping make everyone else’s dreams come true. That’s just who she was.
A stand-in mother for anyone who needed her, Mary was always ready with wise words of advice, a warm hug that felt like home, or a raised eyebrow and pursed lips of disapproval—but only when you’d earned it. A pillar of strength to everyone around her, even when she was feeling weak, she was always selfless, generous and genuinely caring. Love and warmth emanated from her. The grace and determination with which she handled her 12-year battle with cancer was inspirational to many, and she served as a mentor to others bravely facing the disease.
As farm wife, 4-H leader, wedding décor artistedding coordinator, a member of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, and horse show mom, she impacted many lives. She retired from Gundersen Lutheran after 31 years, where coworkers turned lifelong friends, became a second family. A testament to the woman she was, Mary was recognized at the YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Women.
Mary is also survived by her father, Lloyd Anderson; two brothers, David (Lois) and Paul (Cindy) Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and a special bonus daughter, Sara Dvoracek-Doll. She was met at Heaven’s gates by her mother, Marcie; her sister, Lydia; and dear friends, Barb and Debbie.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, N18481 County Road DD, Ettrick, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, and again one hour prior to service Wednesday at the church.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls, is assisting the family with arrangements.