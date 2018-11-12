Mary Louise Siegle passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
Mary was born to Chester L. and Harriet (Hattie) M. Dixson (Wiley) and grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Central High School. She married Richard (Dick) Siegle May 28, 1949, and they had two children, Steve of St. Augustine, Fla., and Judy (Dave) Smith of Holmen. They spent quite a few years in Arcadia, where they owned/operated the Riverview Lanes. They moved back to La Crosse in 1969, and Mary worked at the YWCA for many years, until her retirement.
She was blessed with three grandchildren, Max Siegle of St. Augustine, Todd (Cynara) Pierzina of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Niki (Randy) Kalscheuer of Middleton (Ashton), Wis. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Cole and Annie Pierzina and Maddie, Grace and Cooper Kalscheuer. She is also survived by sister-in-lawn Dorothy (Ralph) Brodd of Broadview Heights, Ohio; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our family is eternally grateful for the very loving and compassionate care both Mary and Dick received during their last years at Bethany Riverside.
Mary and Dick will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in a private family service.