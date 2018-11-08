Mary L. Siegle of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.
She was born July 6, 1929, in La Crosse to Chester and Harriet (Hattie) Dixson. She married Richard F. Siegle in La Crosse, May 28, 1949. Mary and Dick were avid boaters and campers for many years.
Mary is survived by two children, Steven of St. Augustine, Fla., and Judith (David) Smith of Holmen; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Mary’s family will be eternally grateful for the loving and compassionate care she received at Bethany Riverside during her final years. According to her wishes there will be no service or visitation. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Mary will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery during a private family ceremony.