Mary V. (Downey) Brennan, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on December 7, 2022.

Our mom was born January 19, 1935, in La Crosse. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Aquinas High School. She married Ralph Brennan (dad) on December 28, 1957.

When asked about what matters most to her in life, mom would say the answer was easy—faith and family (and we might add the Green Bay Packers).

Mom’s life was fulfilled by being a full-time mother to us (her three children) and later to be an active grandmother to her seven grandchildren. More recently she was excited by the joy her five great-grandchildren brought to her life.

Her devotion to her faith grew stronger all the time. She relied on her faith to get her through all the challenges and joys that life had to offer.

Mom also was passionate about giving back to others via volunteer work and works of charity.

Traveling and all the experiences that came with it was another highlight in her life. Her first big adventure was a honeymoon to Mexico. After that, her travel adventures included trips to Europe and many cruises with dad. She continued to travel with her children with a few favorites being Ireland, Norway, Disney and Alaska.

Survived by her children: Timothy (Gloria), Patty (Kevin), Terri; her grandchildren: James (Meghann) Brennan, Victoria (Mark) Clough, Lauren (Tyler) Berlin, Eric Kretsch, Daniel (Aurora) Kretsch, Paul Kretsch, Brian (fiance Mary) Kretsch; five great-grandchildren; her dog, Teddy; and many nieces and nephews.

Mom was excited to get reunited in heaven with Dad. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Greg; her siblings: Cleo, Phyllis, Dorothy and Greg; as well as many wonderful friends and relatives.

Following is a poem that was shared with us when our dad passed away in 1984. Its uplifting sentiment brought comfort to mom many times and now brings comfort to us.

“Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call; I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day, To laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way; I found that place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss. Ah yes, these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I savored much; Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seems all too brief; Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now, He set me free.”

On Monday December 12, 2022, we will celebrate mom’s life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30, and then followed by burial at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Mom’s favorite color was blue and she loved Christmas, so we would love it if you could wear something with blue or Christmas colors in it.

Mom requested no flowers, but would be honored with a donation to Blessed Sacrament Parish, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army or any charity of your choice.

